× Family of Belleville opioid-addicted baby sues pharmaceutical companies

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – An Illinois family of a baby born addicted to opioids is suing 20 pharmaceutical companies alleging they’re responsible for the mother’s addition to opioids and heroin.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that a baby, identified by his initials T.W.B., was born in March 2017 and diagnosed with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, which can cause breathing and feeding problems. The lawsuit says baby T.W.B. spent his first days in “excruciating pain” as he weaned an opioid addiction inherited from his mother.

The baby’s grandparents, Deric and Ceonda Rees, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Southern Illinois Wednesday. The lawsuit alleges that the pharmaceutical companies are responsible for “false, negligent and unfair marketing/unlawful diversion of prescription opioids.”

Four companies released statements in response to the lawsuit, while three didn’t respond and two declined.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com