ST. LOUIS, MO — The Den is hosting a Fantastic Beasts trivia night to benefit Stray Rescue. There will be a festive atmosphere with costumed actors.

Friday, March 9

The Den

711 N. 13th Street

Downtown St. Louis

Doors open at 6pm

Trivia begins at 7pm

$21 Per Person

www.magicaltrivianights.com