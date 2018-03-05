× Former Mizzou linebacker Aldon Smith wanted by San Francisco police

ST. LOUIS, MO — Former Mizzou and Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith is wanted by San Francisco police this morning. He’s accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend in a domestic violence incident and leaving the scene.

Smith has been in trouble before. He pled no contest to a hit-and-run charge in 2015. He was suspended by the NFL twice for violating the league’s substance abuse policy after a DUI arrest.

Smith applied for reinstatement from the league in 2016, but has still not been allowed to play.