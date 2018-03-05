Former Trump aide refusing Mueller subpoena: ‘Let him arrest me’

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg said Monday that he is refusing to comply with a grand jury subpoena in the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Let him arrest me,” Nunberg said in an interview with The Washington Post. “Mr. Mueller should understand I am not going in on Friday.”

The Post said Nunberg provided the paper with an apparent copy of a subpoena seeking documents related to President Donald Trump and nine others, and that Nunberg said he was asked to appear before the grand jury in Washington on Friday.

The Trump campaign fired Nunberg in August 2015 after a series of racist Facebook posts came to light, and Nunberg indicated in interviews Monday there was still bad blood between the President and him but that he did not want to spend time cooperating with the investigation and Trump is right to call the probe a “witch hunt.”

“They want me to come in to a grand jury for them to insinuate that Roger Stone was colluding with Julian Assange,” Nunberg said on MSNBC, referencing Stone, a controversial Trump ally, and Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks.

He continued, “Roger was my mentor. Roger is like family to me. I’m not going to do it.”

CNN has reached out to Nunberg.

By Eli Watkins, CNN