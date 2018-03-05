Gardner says Greitens case is not politically motivated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced a new high-powered hire that will help in her criminal case against Governor Eric Greitens.

The governor was indicted for invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a nude or semi-nude picture of a former mistress.

Gardner has now hired Anthony Box, who worked as an FBI agent for eight years. Gardner said Box will work on the Greitens' case.

While Gardner didn't say how much of his time would be devoted to that, Box will be paid $115,000 for his new job.

Gardner said her case against Governor Greitens is not political, adding she's not ignoring violent crime in the city for the sake of going after the governor.