Graco issues massive high chair recall

ST. LOUIS, MO —Graco is recalling 36,000 table to table six-in-one high chairs after five children tipped over. Fortunately, they only suffered minor bumps and bruises.

Graco says the issue is with a back leg that can turn out of position and cause the chair to fall.

This particular high chair was sold exclusively at Walmart between October of 2016 and last year.