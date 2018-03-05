× High school students to host benefit for discount prom dresses

ST. LOUIS – Three St. Louis area high school students are hosting Queen Scene Prom and Pageant Fundraiser, a resale event benefiting Miss America`s Outstanding Teen Scholarship Program and Children`s Miracle Network. Resale vendors will offer discounts on designer gowns, cocktail dresses and more. Shopper admission is $5.00, which includes five raffle entries. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 10th 2 pm-6 pm and Sunday, March 11th 1 pm-5 pm at Karma Studio, 3006 N. Lindbergh, St. Ann, MO.