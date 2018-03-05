Gun store offers $500 reward after masked man breaks in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL — Police are investigating an early morning break-in at an Alton, Illinois gun store. Surveillance cameras captured an image of the masked suspect at around 3:30am Monday. He used a crowbar to smash his way through the front door of Piasa Armory.

The owner tells FOX 2 that the store's security measures prevented the thief from getting anything. He's now offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

The owner posted this message to the store's Facebook fans:

"What a great way to wake up. If you have any information leading to the arrest of the person that broke in this morning, we are offering a $500 cash reward if you can bring the bad guy to justice!. Nothing was taken or disturbed, but sadly we do have confirmed destruction of our favorite Glock brand door decal. Share the post and get the word out."

Cleanup underway this morning at Piasa armory details on Fox2 News In the morning. pic.twitter.com/qBqyEhGSPz — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 5, 2018