More early voting locations open in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, IL - More early voting sites are opening Monday in Illinois ahead of the March 20th primary.

Some early voting sites opened in February but many additional ones are opening today. Besides regular business hours, early voting offers people in Illinois the chance to cast ballots during some evenings and weekends.

Anyone can vote early in Illinois without giving a reason for why they can't vote on primary day. Early voting is designed to increase turnout and reduce lines on election day.

Illinois has an open primary, meaning you don't have to belong to a particular party or declare a formal party affiliation to vote in the primary. In this primary election, Illinois voters will choose democratic and repubican nominees governor, attorney general as well as many other races.

The primary in missouri does not take place until August.

the general election is on November 6th.