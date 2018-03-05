One dead, three injured in Reavis Barracks chain reaction crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — One man is dead and three other people injured during a wreck in south St. Louis County.

One vehicle was headed westbound on Reavis Barracks when it rear-ended a second car, sending that car into oncoming traffic. The second car was then T-boned on the driver's side by a third car.

The driver of the first car is a 19-year-old man who was alone in the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

There were two people in the second car. The driver is a 48-year-old woman who was rushed into surgery after the wreck and is said to be in extremely critical condition. Her passenger, a 19-year-old woman, is stable.

The driver of the third car, a 43-year-old man, was killed in the crash. Police have not yet identified the victim.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation. An accident reconstruction team was called in to assist.