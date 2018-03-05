Pair arrested for robbing Florissant motel, Maryland Heights gas station

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies in the area.

According to the Florissant Police Department, the robbery occurred at the Motel 6 in the 300 block of Dunn Road. Two victims told police a pair of armed men stole their cellphones.

The Investigation led police to the home of 25-year-old Tremon Chambers. When officers arrived at Chambers’ residence, they saw Purham in the suspect vehicle, with what appeared to be a weapon on his lap.

Police arrested Chambers and Purham without incident. The men admitted to the motel robbery, as well as a robbery beforehand at the QuikTrip in the 11800 block of Lackland Road in Maryland Heights.

Chambers and Purham were each charged with three counts of first-degree robbery. They’re both being held at St. Louis County Jail on $150,000 bond.