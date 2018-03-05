Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - "It's so fluffy!"

This handsome ball of fur and love is an Australian shepherd mix named Bear! He's only a year old and weighs 45 pounds.

Bear is a calm and laid back dog who loves affection and tennis balls. He gets along well with other dogs.

Because of his breed and age, Bear would probably do best in a home where he can get a lot of walks or time in a backyard to run around.

Bear and his brother, Bullet, are available at the Metro East Humane Society in Edwardsville.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.