Police investigating suspicious death in South County

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County police tell Fox 2 they are investigating a suspicious death on Bayless Avenue Monday night. Police say they were called to a residence around 4:40 pm for a check the welfare call.

Officers arriving on the scene found a male in his 50’s deceased in the home.

The death is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

If you have any information related to this case, you are urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).