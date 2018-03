× Rain delays extended I-44 construction project

ST. LOUIS, MO — The rain is delaying the start of a construction project along I-44.

MoDOT crews were supposed to close two westbound lanes on I-44 between jaJamiesonnd Shrewsbury at five this morning. Instead, the work is now set to begin Tuesday morning.

Workers are renovating the I-44 bridge over the railroad tracks in that area. Those lanes will remain closed until december.