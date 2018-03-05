× Satanic Temple member sues over Missouri abortion laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Another member of the Satanic Temple is suing Missouri over its abortion laws.

The Satanic Temple announced the lawsuit Monday. The anonymous pregnant woman’s attorney says the state’s informed consent laws violate her religious beliefs, which are to follow the scientific understanding of the world.

The booklets say abortion will end “the life of a separate, unique, living human being.”

Satanic Temple members don’t believe in a literal Satan but see the biblical Satan as a metaphor for rebellion against tyranny.

Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley’s Deputy Chief of Staff Loree Anne Paradise says the office will “vigorously defend” what she called sensible regulations.

Another Satanic Temple member’s challenge to the state’s informed-consent law is pending at the Missouri Supreme Court. The other woman who sued has already received an abortion.