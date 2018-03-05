× St. Louis Area Foodbank names Meredith Knopp President and CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Area Foodbank has named a new president and CEO. Meredith Knopp will be leading the bi-state region’s largest nonprofit food distribution charity. She succeeds Frank Finnegan, who retired after leading the agency for nearly 30 years.

Knopp recently served as Senior Vice President of Programs and Operations for The Mission Continues. The nonprofit organization that helps veterans and military members in 49 states. Prior to that, Knopp was the Senior Vice President for Junior Achievement of St. Louis. She also rose to the rank of Captain, Company Commander and Senior Project Officer during her service with the US Army.

Finnegan announced his decision to retire last year. Knopp was chosen after a nationwide search.