Students sent home after suicide at Washington County school

CADET, MO – Students were sent home Monday morning after a student took his own life at a Washington County high school. The Kingston K-14 School District says in a letter to parents that the incident is being investigated by police. No other students were in danger during this incident.

The body was discovered at around 7:40am in a cafêteria restroom. There are about 400 students that go to the combined junior high and high school. They both use the cafêteria area.

The school will be in session Tuesday. There is a team of counselors at the school to provide support to students and staff.

Kingston K-14 School District posted this message to Facebook:

“Due to an emergency on the High School/Junior High School building this morning we will be releasing all High School and Junior High School students at 9:00. There is no danger to students at this time.”

This letter was sent to parents: