U of Illinois graduate student strike enters second week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ The University of Illinois graduate students’ strike in Champaign-Urbana is set to enter a second week after bargaining between the union and school administrators failed over the weekend.

The strike started Feb. 26 and forced the cancellation of more than 250 classes last week. Nearly 250 other classes were moved to buildings that weren’t being picketed. Striking students and supporters have formed picket lines and had rallies each day.

University spokeswoman Robin Kaler says school officials have another mediation session scheduled Wednesday.

The Graduate Employees Organization represents about 2,700 graduate students who teach undergraduate classes. The major issues include tuition waivers and increases in minimum base pay.

The union and university officials met over the weekend but on Sunday night both sides said they were unable to produce a contract agreement.

AP-WF-03-05-18 1513GMT<