× Wainwright up 2-0 in Cardinals spring training ‘Scare Games’

JUPITER, FL – Spring training is not all work, there are fun and games off the field too. Veterans Adam Wainwright and Matt Carpenter continue their tradition of the “Scare Games.”

Both keep track of how many scares they have against each other. So far Wainwright is ahead two to nothing.

Yes… another failed attempt by @MattCarp13 Cant wait to show y’all what I have planned! PS… anyone who helps him attempt to scare me gets payback also! I’m looking at you Walshy! #2018ScareGames #still2-0goodguys https://t.co/oEv5iFUpR6 — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) March 5, 2018

I’m running out of ideas… someone had to have tipped him off.. HOW DOES THIS NOT SCARE YOU! @UncleCharlie50 still down 2-0 #scaregames2018 pic.twitter.com/YStd2yl2lU — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) March 5, 2018

After a failed attempt to scare me earlier…I will proudly say…Waino 2 @MattCarp13 0. Sorry the video isn’t good. Just know…he got got. PS…bonus point for scaring his wife by accident 10 minutes prior. PSS.. sorry to the innocent lady in the background! #2018ScareGames pic.twitter.com/ZeuEMKPQsB — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) March 2, 2018