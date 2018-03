Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — You're being urged to go out to eat Tuesday night. It's the annual fund-raiser in memory of Scott Knopfel. He's the Drury Inn hotel clerk who was shot and killed in January 2015, during a robbery. His family set up a scholarship in his name to benefit workers in the hospitality industry.

Nearly two dozen restaurants will donate a portion of Tuesday's proceeds to the scholarship fund.

See a list of all participating restaurants here.