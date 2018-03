Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Kids playing in baseball leagues who are 14-years-old or younger will need to use a new bat marked with a USA Baseball stamp. Academy Sports and Outdoors is making it easier for everyone to purchase the new bat by creating a trade-in program.

Customers can save 20% on any new bat this season by trading in their old one, simply dropping it off or get a voucher online at academy.com/battradein. The 20% percent off bat trade-in offer will be available until March 31.