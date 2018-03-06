× ‘American Pickers’ looking for leads during stop in Missouri this spring

ST. LOUIS, MO — American Pickers, the documentary television series about the antiques business, is coming to Missouri this spring. Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are looking for folks with large, unique collections or accumulations and the interesting stories behind them.

The team is looking for leads to find characters with remarkable items. They hope to discover historically significant objects to help give them a new lease on life and learn something about America’s past along the way.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send the American Pickers your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

You can see the show airing on the History channel. New episodes start Mondays at 8pm. Learn more here: http://www.antiquearchaeology.com/