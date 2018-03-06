× Clinton MO police officers injured in shooting

CLINTON, MO – Tuesday night at least 2 officers from the Clinton, Missouri Police Department were shot while answering a call for a domestic disturbance.

Our sister station WDAF Fox 4 in Kansas City Missouri is reporting that the shooting occurred at a home on Grand River Street in Clinton, Missouri. It’s believed the suspected shooter is barricaded inside the home.

WDAF is also reporting one officer suffered minor injuries and that the condition of the other officer is unknown at this time.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from the area have converged on the scene.

Clinton, Missouri is about 90 minutes southeast of Kansas City, MO.

We are currently assisting Clinton Police Dept with an officer involved shooting. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2018