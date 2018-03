Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO - Counselors will be on hand Tuesday at Kingston High School in Washington County, Missouri.

They'll be helping students cope with the death of a 17-year-old classmate who officials say shot and killed himself on school grounds. A student found the boy's body and school was called off for the rest of the day.

Sheriff's deputies say the student got help for mental health issues about four years ago.