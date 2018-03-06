Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…MARCH 7, 2018

Well that was a fun Tuesday and Tuesday evening…that big low pressure rockets to the east coast where it explodes into another northeast rain, snow and wind maker…lots of travel troubles. For us…windy much of the day and cold for March…early clouds..then more and more sun going thru the day. Mainly in the 30’s and it is windy all day long…wind chills in the 20’s…bundle up. Quiet and dry on Thursday…42 for the high…an unsettled run Friday into Sunday…mostly cloudy skies with a few fast waves of rain and a little snow…not a wash out of a weekend…looking like the main system will pass well to our south.