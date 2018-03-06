EPA holding public meeting on West Lake landfill clean-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The public can weigh in tonight on the EPA's proposed clean-up plan for radioactive waste at the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton. The EPA announced its plans in February to remove 0 percent of the radioactive waste from the site by digging to a depth of about 16 feet underground. There will also be a permanent cap put in place for the area to provide additional long-term protection.

When the proposal was announced EPA administrator Scott Pruitt said that the plan would remove, "all the radioactive material that poses a risk to public health." The EPA's plan is called "excavation plus" and is expected to take five years to implement.

Radioactive waste has a problem at the site since it was dumped there back in the 1970's. The waste came from work connected with Manhattan Project for the atomic bomb back in the 1940's. A smoldering underground fire was discovered in the landfill area not far from the radioactive waste in 2010.

The subsurface smoldering event continues to this day.

EPA public meeting on West Lake Landfill clean-up:

6:00pm - 9:00pm Tuesday

District 9 Machinists Hall

12365 St. Charles Rock Rd.

Bridgeton, Mo

913-551-7364