Greitens’ attorney: No change of venue request

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Lawyers for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say they will not request a change of venue in the governor’s criminal trial, at least based on the facts they know about the case.

Attorney Jim Martin told St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison during a hearing Tuesday that the defense has no intention of requesting that the case be moved out of St. Louis “unless new information comes up” that merits a venue change request.

Burlison, citing the intense media interest in the case, plans to call 160 prospective jurors for the trial scheduled for May 14. That’s more than twice the number normally called. Twelve jurors will hear the case.

Greitens was indicted by a grand jury in February on one count of felony fourth-degree invasion of privacy. He is accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, without her permission. The Republican was elected governor in 2016.

Greitens has admitted to the affair but denies criminal wrongdoing.

