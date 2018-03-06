Man arrested after assaulting Metro security officer

SHILOH, IL – A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly punched a Metro fare enforcement officer in St. Clair County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the 51-year-old female Metro Securitas Security Officer requested the ticket for a rider boarding a westbound train around 11:00am at the Shiloh Scott Metro station. The rider, Sohaib Anglo, 27, of Cedar Rapids, IA, showed her a used one direction ticket. She also noticed he was traveling in the wrong direction.

After telling Anglo he was headed the wrong way with a used ticket, she informed him that he needed to get off the train and purchase proper fare. Anglo got upset but the officer reiterated that he needed a valid ticket or she would contact the Sheriff’s Department.

Anglo refused to exit the train. When the officer turned to grab a bag, the Sheriff’s Department says he ran up behind her and punched her in the face. She was able to push the passenger assist telephone at the rear of the train and have the train operator call the Sheriff’s Department.

The train operator helped the security officer detain the man until Shiloh Police arrived.

The security officer was treated and released at the scene for bruising and abrasions.

On Tuesday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Sohaib Anglo with one count of Aggravated Battery of a Transit Security Officer. Bond was set at $50,000. Anglo remains in the St. Clair County Jail.

St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson said in a news release, “This is a very rare event, to have a security officer assaulted on one of the trains or any Metro property. In fact, I do not remember this happening at all before in Illinois. We take the security of all riders and employees seriously and will arrest and seek charges against anyone who disrupts Metro service or endangers anyone using the system.”