Man ditches broken car to make bowling tournament

ST. LOUIS, MO — Ballwin police officers were left with a mystery Saturday when they discovered an abandoned car in the middle of the street.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the vehicle was left near Baxter and Holloway with the hazard lights on. Eventually, officers were able to track down the driver.

When asked why he left his car in the middle of the road he said he had a bowling tournament to get to. The driver told police his car broke down, so he opted to ditch the vehicle and head to the event.