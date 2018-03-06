× Man injured in suspicious midtown house fire

ST. LOUIS, MO — One man was injured in a fire around 2:30am Tuesday in Midtown st. Louis. He suffered burns on his hands before firefighters arrived at the home on LaSalle Street, near South Grand.

“The homeowner just got home and discovered his house was on fire. He tried to remove some of the burning items and he burned his hands,” said Batallion Chief Jim Wedemeier.

Investigators say the fire is suspicious because they found several separate fires inside the two-story home.