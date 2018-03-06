× McDonald’s is putting fresh beef in the Quarter Pounder

Frozen beef is out. Fresh beef is coming to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

McDonald’s announced Tuesday that Quarter Pounders in every US store except for ones in Hawaii and Alaska will have fresh beef starting in May.

“The switch to fresh beef quarter-pound burgers is the most significant change to our system and restaurant operations since All Day Breakfast [in 2015],” said McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski.

McDonald’s has attempted to change its ingredients and menu over the last several years to shift customers’ perceptions about the food, said Ernest Baskin, an assistant professor of food marketing at St. Joseph’s University.

“This coincides with a national consumer demand for items that they perceive as healthier and higher quality,” he said.