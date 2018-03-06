× Missouri governor’s backers start defense fund

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Supporters of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens have started a defense fund following his indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge related to a 2015 extramarital affair.

Internal Revenue Service records show the Republican governor’s backers started the nonprofit Friday. It can take unlimited donations, but those contributions must be publicly reported.

The nonprofit is called the ERG Defense Fund. The governor’s full name is Eric Robert Greitens.

When asked by the Kansas City Star if the nonprofit was set up to help the governor, President Sean Droke said he believed so. But when pressed, he said he couldn’t say for certain.

Droke helped with Greitens’ campaign and inauguration.

Greitens’ personal attorney didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment on the nonprofit Tuesday.