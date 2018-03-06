× Monitor: Ferguson needs more staff to implement policies

ST. LOUIS_ The court-appointed monitor overseeing a consent agreement between Ferguson, Missouri, and the U.S. Department of Justice says the city needs to hire staff to speed up the pace of reform.

Monitor Natashia Tidwell spoke Tuesday at an update hearing before U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on how the St. Louis suburb is addressing concerns about the mistreatment of black residents by Ferguson’s police and court system.

Tidwell says the city is making progress in many areas, but that she has “concerns about the pace of implementation” of new policies.

After the hearing, De’Carlon Seewood said he expects to recommend to the City Council that additional staff be hired.

Ferguson has been under scrutiny since 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014.