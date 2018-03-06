× Nashville mayor to resign as part of plea deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville’s embattled mayor has agreed to resign as part of a plea deal on a felony theft charge, about a month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her bodyguard.

When Barry first admitted Jan. 31 to having an affair with Sgt. Robert Forrest, she said she planned to stay in office. But on Tuesday morning, she entered the guilty plea. Her lawyer said in the court hearing that Barry would resign later Tuesday as part of the plea agreement. Barry scheduled a news conference for about an hour later.

She was sentenced to three years’ probation and a fine.

The revelation of the affair derailed the first term of a mayor who was seen a rising star among Democrats.