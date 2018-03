Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Author Christopher Graves discusses his new book Sinner. It is a phycological thriller based on real Ozark vigilantes known as Bald Knobbers. The book follows Ezekial, who is a direct descendant, who wants to carry on the traditions. The book will be released on April 5th and is ready for pre-order on Amazon.

For more information visit www.christophergraveswrites.com