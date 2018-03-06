× North and South Korea agree to hold summit in April

North and South Korea will hold a summit for the first time in more than a decade in April, South Korea’s national security chief Chung Eui-yong said Tuesday after returning from a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Chung said the summit would be held in the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas and the two leaders would open a communication hotline.

Chung said North Korea also expressed willingness to talk to the United States “in an open-ended dialogue to discuss the issue of denuclearization and to normalize relations with North Korea.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent Chung and four other top government officials to Pyongyang Monday, when they met with Kim and some of his top aides.

It’s believed to be the first time the young leader has ever met with any officials from South Korea since taking power in 2011.