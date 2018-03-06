× Official Rules: Like to Win Miranda Lambert tickets

FOX 2’s “LIKE to WIN Miranda Lambert” Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by KTVI FOX 2 and reside in the St. Louis, Missouri Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Entrants must have a valid Facebook account as of March 1, 2018. Void where prohibited. Employees of KTVI, LLC, Live Nation, (collectively, the “Sponsor”), and their respective affiliates, parents and subsidiaries, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period. For prizes over $600.00 individuals are eligible to win only one prize every 6 months regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 5:00 PM CST and ends on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST (the “Entry Period”). Sponsor reserves the right to shorten or extend the Sweepstakes Period due to events beyond its control or for reasons set forth herein. Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes, participants go to www.Facebook.com/FOX2Now. If participants do not have a Facebook account, they may visit www.facebook.com to create one (it is free). Once participants clicks “Like” on FOX2 Now’s Facebook page, they must search the Newsfeed for the “Miranda Lambert” post. Click “Like” under that post and you will be officially entered to win. Participants may enter only one time for the entire Sweepstakes Period. Entrants acknowledge that (i) the Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with such social media platforms (such as Facebook) and (ii) information provided is being disclosed to Sponsor and not such social media platforms (such as Facebook). On Friday, March 9, 2018, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries by a member of Sponsor’s staff after close of the Entry Period (that is, after 10:00 AM CST). All entries become the property of FOX 2 and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded and voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to register will be deemed to be the registrant. Sponsor reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Sweepstakes, including information on entrants obtained through the Sweepstakes, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. Sponsor reserves the right to contact entrants and all other individuals whose email address is submitted as part of this promotion. Only one prize per person, household, or email address allowed. Prize: One (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets to Miranda Lambert “Livin’ Like Hippies Tour” at Scottrade Center on Friday, March 16, 2018 CST. Retail value: $136.00. Winner Notifications: The Sweepstakes winner will be notified via a message on Facebook after 10:00 AM CST on the day within the Sweepstakes Period that their name was drawn. Winners must have a valid email address where they can be notified, or Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to another winner. If Sweepstakes winner does not respond within 24 hours, that winner will forfeit the prize and another winner will be selected. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one (1) winner per household. All winners are subject to verification by FOX 2 of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must appear in person at FOX 2 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. No entries from individuals under the age of 18 will be accepted. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. All costs and expenses except as explicitly set forth herein are the sole responsibility of the winner. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, voice, likeness, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Disclaimer: Sponsor is not responsible for mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, and any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel the Sweepstakes if it becomes technically corrupted.

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAW. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW AND TO DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY OTHER SWEEPSTAKES.

Taxes: Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to FOX 2, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to wireless calling service interruption for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes shall be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no entrant shall be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Official Rules. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to the Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless FOX 2, KTVI, LLC, Live Nation, Facebook, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death, invasion of property ( under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize, (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (c) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for (i) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (ii) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (iii) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (iv) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (v) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (vi) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, or (vii) entries which are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof) or (viii) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the application process, including but not limited to, postage are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.