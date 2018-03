× Sirens to sound at 10am for tornado drills in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, MO — Don’t be alarmed if you hear tornado sirens Tuesday morning. It’s the annual tornado drill in Missouri and Illinois.

The warning sirens will sound at 10am, giving everyone the chance to prepare as if it were an actual emergency. Students will learn how to shelter in place.

If there is the threat of severe weather in the area the drill will be postponed until Thursday.

Statewide tornado drill will be held Tuesday, March 6th, at 10 AM. If there is the possibility of svr wx in part of either state, the drill may be moved to Wed, March 7th in Illinois at 10 am & Thu, March 8th at 10 am in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/oWwG37H36Q — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 6, 2018