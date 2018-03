Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Most people know about the harm smoking does to your body and the risks of secondhand smoke. The same risk is involved when it comes to the health of our pets. Pets living at home with smokers have an increased risk of cancer and other diseases. Dr. Joan Davis joins FOX 2 to talk about the risk and dangers of smoking around your pets.

