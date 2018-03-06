Women advancing cancer cures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO - Thursday is International Women's Day and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is recognizing women that have made a difference in the medical field by advancing cancer cures.

Dr. Gwen Nichols, medical officer of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Selina Chen-Kiang, professor of pathology, joined FOX2 this morning via satellite to discuss the gender barriers that need to be broken and the importance of nonprofit and medical centers joining together to promote more women scientist.

