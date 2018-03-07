‘A terrible tragedy’ Busch beer posts hilarious message after semi spill

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL — A semi spilling 60,000 pounds of cans onto a Florida highway prompted a hilarious tweet by Busch beer. The company tweets:

“Thanks to all of those who have reached out to comfort the Busch family in our time of need. A terrible tragedy.”

WEAR-TV reports that a South Carolina truck driver named Michael Nolan Powell spilled the truckload of beer onto I-10 at around 2:40am Wednesday. The Okaloosa Sheriffs Department writes on Facebook, “Thankfully only minor injuries which were treated on scene but the beer didn’t fare so well.”