ST. PETERS, Mo. - St. Louis didn't land Amazon's second headquarters but the company still plans on coming to the metro. Amazon plans to open its first Missouri fulfillment center and it'll be located in St. Peters.

The new fulfillment center will create more than 1,500 full-time jobs for the area, with workers picking, packing, and shipping small items like books, electronics, and toys. The only other Amazon facility in Missouri is a sorting center in Hazelwood.