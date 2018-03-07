× Contest announced to design coin for Illinois bicentennial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ This is for those who have ever looked at a coin and thought they could have come up with a better design.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is looking for someone to design the coin that will be created and distributed to commemorate the state’s 200th birthday.

Frerichs has announced the Bicentennial Coin Contest in which he’s asking Illinois residents to electronically submit a design for a coin that “captures the beauty of our state, its illustrious history, and depicts the great advantages Illinois has to offer.”

Then the public will have an opportunity to go online in June and vote on the five top designs. The winner will be announced on June 18.

More information is available online.