Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…MARCH 8, 2018
.
Partly sunny skies in play on this Thursday and it stays cold…about 42 for the high…quiet and cold Thursday night. Friday mostly cloudy skies with some light rain developing on Friday night…50 to 55 for highs on Friday. Saturday…lots of clouds…55 degrees…light rain and wet snow late Saturday night with rain showers around Sunday…upper 40’s
.
Don’t forget…the time change weekend is this weekend…Spring ahead Sunday morning the 11th….sunset on Sunday evening will be 7:04 pm!