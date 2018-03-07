× Ex-Chicago area officer wants drug-ring conviction vacated

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) _ Attorneys for one of two former suburban Chicago police officers who pleaded guilty in a drug-dealing ring are seeking to have his conviction vacated.

Attorneys for Matthew Hudak made the request after prosecutors last month dropped charges against a third former Schaumburg officer in the case. DuPage County prosecutors have said they dropped charges against John Cichy because a key informant was under criminal investigation.

Hudak’s attorney, Thomas Glasgow, filed the post-conviction petition late Monday, seeking to have Hudak’s plea and conviction vacated and to bar prosecutors from retrying his client. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for March 19.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin’s office declined to comment Tuesday. He has said the developments in Cichy’s case wouldn’t affect the other two officers’ pleas and sentences.