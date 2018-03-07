Family holds on to hope that 18-year-old cold case will be solved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO -A murder 18-years ago and the case is still cold but the victim’s family hasn’t given up hope that someone will be held responsible.

Kaylei Smith-Taylor has always been told how much she reminds people of her father Troy. A man she never really knew after he was shot and killed when she was just 5-months old.

According to Troy’s mother, Eula, on December 16th, 2000 Troy went to his company’s Christmas party. On the way home Troy dropped off a friend a few blocks away then headed back to his parents’ house on Warfield Drive in Ferguson.

Eula said it was late at night but her phone rang and it was Troy. She said she could hear Troy talking to someone but it wasn’t her. Troy then came into the house and Eula went to talk to him. She then noticed that another man was with him and since she was in her pajamas she went back into her bedroom.

Eula said a few minutes later there were gunshots. Troy was fatally shot in the stomach. They have no idea who the shooter was or their motive and after multiple leads, nothing panned out.

Kaylei and her mother Deja said they recently met with Ferguson detectives who are open to re-investigating the case and the whole family believes it isn’t too late for answers.

CrimeStoppers offers up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case.

You can call or email CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-371-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.