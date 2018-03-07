Man charged with swiping metal plaque for scrapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man faces charges in St. Louis for stealing a plaque and explaining to police he scrapped it.

Police caught 35-year-old Frederick Townsend driving a stolen U-Haul truck Monday. Police said the U-Haul was detected by the Real Time Crime Center as having been stolen. At the same time, police were investigating a theft at the Concordia Publishing House, located in the 3500 block of S. Jefferson Avenue.

On Friday, surveillance cameras at the publishing company caught a man driving a U-Haul, jump out, and steal a plaque valued at $750 from a slab of granite on the property.

According to court documents, Townsend matched the man shown in the surveillance. When police asked him about the plaque, he stated, "I was sick man, and I seen it, and I grabbed it, and went and scrapped it."