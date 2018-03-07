× Man convicted of manslaughter in eastern Iowa slaying

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) _ A jury has found a Dubuque man guilty of voluntary manslaughter rather than murder in an eastern Iowa homicide.

Jurors rendered the verdict Tuesday against Eric Campbell Jr. He’d been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the slaying of Collin Brown on April 2, 2016, at his mobile home in the Dubuque County community of Key West. The trial was moved to Black Hawk County District Court because of pretrial publicity in the Dubuque area.

A mistrial was declared Dec. 7 in Campbell’s first trial when a witness who didn’t know Campbell at the time of the crime and previously couldn’t identify him mentioned his name during testimony.

Two other men already have been imprisoned.