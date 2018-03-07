× Margie’s Money Saver: Free Wendy’s Deals 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This month may find you marching over to Wendy’s. If you have the chain’s relaunched app or download it to get in on a buy one get one free deal! Once you download the app click on offers in the account section to redeem your BOGO deal.

It includes the Dave’s Single Burger or Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich. If you prefer a salad get $2 off.

This offer is good through the end of March.

To learn more visit: https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/free-wendys-deals-2018-burger-bogo