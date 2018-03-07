× Michael Porter Jr. practices Wednesday, expected to play Thurdsay

ST. LOUIS – He suffered a severe back injury in his first game and was expected to miss the rest of the season. But Mizzou star recruit Michael Porter Jr. will return to the court Thursday as the men’s basketball team begins SEC Tournament play.

Coach Cuonzo Martin said Porter would not start the game, but he’d be used off the bench.

Porter had a microdiscectomy on his L3 and L4 discs in November 2017. His doctor gave him the okay to return to basketball in late February 2018.

"He said 'Coach, I want to help the team'…for me it was always Mike's decision to play or not play."@CuonzoMartin confirms Michael Porter Jr. will play in the #SECTourney — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 7, 2018

Here’s video of Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin confirming that Michael Porter Jr will play tomorrow pic.twitter.com/wm8siRoWVY — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) March 7, 2018